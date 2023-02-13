: Welcome to our newest “Modern Farmhouse” model located on Woodhaven Drive in the town of Lockport! This home features four bedrooms and 2.5 baths with second floor laundry. The kitchen comes complete with all wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave and a walkin pantry. A large island provides great prep space and convenient breakfast bar. A formal dining room and living room with gas fireplace highlight the main living space. A half bath completes the first floor. The second floor has the main bedroom and bath with walk in shower and double vanity. All our homes are Energy STAR certified. We have 19 lots available with some being waterfront properties. Many plans to choose from or we design your dream home.