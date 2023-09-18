Welcome home to your beautiful newly built model home by Severyn Development. Located in Lincoln Woods neighborhood in the town of Lockport! this customized "JEFFERSON" model features the 4 bedroom option, and standard 2 full bath and half bath. The kitchen is Beautifully finished with custom wood cabinetry, large island/breakfast bar with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a WALK IN Pantry! Formal living room with gas fireplace opens to the formal dining room off the kitchen. Custom upgrades featured in this home include large back sliding glass door, floating vanity in Primary bedroom ensuite and modern custom built coat tree nook next to attached garage. The second floor includes full laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. All mechanics and windows are Energy Star certified! We invite you to make this stunning home yours, or allow us to build your dream home on a lot of your choice! This model home is available for purchase