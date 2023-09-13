Back on the market due to buyer's financing. Spacious home located in a convenient location. There are 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths along with a 1st floor laundry. House/garage roof replaced in 2011-2012, updated furnace in 2016, gutters in 2016, painted in 2015, Pex plumbing. The fully fenced yard is ready for a barbeque and summer fun. Large 2 car garage with access from alley.
4 Bedroom Home in Lockport - $114,900
