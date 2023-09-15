VRP- Owner will consider offers from $145,000 and $200,000 or higher. Welcome to your future dream home in a quaint neighborhood in Kenmore! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has been stripped down to the studs and just needs to be completed. The renovation has included new insulation in the attic and window cavities, exterior walls, and a moisture barrier, all new wiring, including boxes, outlets, switches, and a new 220 box, as well as canned ceiling lights and all new trim and baseboard. The kitchen has a beautiful tile floor and cabinets, while the 2nd floor has refinished hardwoods and new interior doors installed throughout. The 3rd floor bathroom amenities need to be hooked up. Many materials are included to complete the job, such as exterior doors, vanities, toilets, and other items. Offers will be reviewed on Thursday May 18, 2023 at 9 am.