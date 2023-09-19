Deerfield Heights colonial with four bedrooms, 4.5 baths. Two-story foyer with stunning double staircase and inlaid hardwood floors. Livingroom and dining room with palladium windows. Family room has incredible geometric parquet floors and boasts floor to ceiling windows overlooking treed yard. 26 x 20 kitchen with loads of cabinets, center island, double ovens, hardwood floors, and wet bar- all perfect for entertaining. One full bath, half bath, and office completes the first floor. The second floor has four bedrooms all with California closets, and three bathrooms. Primary bedroom with extra large bath and both have high vaulted ceilings. The front and rear yard, both with established landscaping- add to the grandeur, and provide privacy for this elegant home.