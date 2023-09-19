Exquisite custom-built Colonial located on the 8th Fairway of Cloverbank Country Club. Over 4000 square feet of living space that includes a 2 story family room with gas fireplace and wet bar. Gourmet kitchen features cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and all S/S Bosch appliances. French doors are used throughout the home including the dedicated office and sun room as well as the primary bedroom. A massive tub and steam shower with rain-heads, body jets, and aromatherapy steam complete the primary bathroom. A separate staircase leads to a spectacular dressing room/closet with built in storage above the primary bedroom. The basement has a home theater and game room area including surround sound speakers. The 3 car garage has epoxy floors and additional storage. Offers due 8/9 at 5PM.