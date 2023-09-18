Custom built Stickl Luxury Home that is fully loaded in the sought after Park Place neighborhood. This home truly has it all ! Walk through the front door to find the grand entrance fting 18ft ceilings. You will be immediately greeted by a private office & formal dining room. Continue to the living room to find the beautiful wall of windows & double sided fireplace. Off of the living space is the grand master suite fting jacuzzi tub, standup shower, & walk in closet. Continue through to the large kitchen featuring a breakfast room, island, &wine fridge. Off of the kitchen you will find the 1st FL laundry room & 1/2 bath. Head up the grand staircase to 3 additional bedroom & bathroom. The stunning basement features a large movie theater & separate bar area. Also in basement is additional 5th bedroom, previously used as a gym. The stunning backyard space with a beautiful inground pool & hot tub, and massive stamped concrete patio. The patio features the double sided fireplace, removable awning, grill/kitchen area, and firepit. Backyard fully fenced in w/ shed & dog run area. Furnace & AC updated 2020. Showings begin March 14th @ 4:30PM. Open house 11AM-1PM March 17th and March 18th.