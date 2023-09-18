Beautiful residence situated on a lot beyond compare. Open floor plan includes large foyer w/ soaring ceilings, DR and step down Great Room remodeled in ‘20 w/ gas FP (NRTC) leads to a cozy den w/ wet bar overlooking updated fully applianced kitchen ‘20 w/ eating area, breakfast bar, quartz countertops, white cabinetry. 1st fl laundry/mud room. Beautiful woodwork, many built-ins in office. 1sr fl Primary suite has 2 sided gas FP (NRTC) shared w/ office. 2 walk-in closets lead to ensuite bath w/ granite countertops, 2 sinks, large walk-inn shower, separate tub. 2nd floor has 3 more bedrooms, jack/jill bath, and 3rd BR has ensuite bath. Finished basement has so much space! great for an entertainment area, gym and other room is currently wrapping room. Unfinished area houses solid mechanics. 3 car attached garage w/ epoxy floor. Back patio w/ custom awning overlooks L shaped in-ground pool w/ spa. Great entertaining area. The house sits on a large lot with mature trees for ultimate privacy. Hot water tank 2021, Garage doors 2011, Furnace and AC ‘14, New FP wood work in great room11, Generator ‘08, New pool electrical panel ‘14, New pool heater '12, New pool lights and blower '19