HORSES PERMITTED - COUNTRY LIVING CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ALL AMENITIES! TREE-LINED CHAIRFACTORY RD WELCOMES YOU TO THIS CUSTOM BUILT ONE OWNER HOME SET ON 7.1 ACRES. NATURE FILLED PROPERTY WITH WILDLIFE AND PEACEFULNESS SAYS RELAX AND ENJOY! 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVINGROOM WITH BUILT-IN SHELVES! HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVINGRM, EATING AREA, AND BEDROOMS. FAMILY ROOM WITH ACCESS TO OVERSIZED FRONT PORCH. 2-STORY DETACHED GARAGE. ROOF 1 YR OLD ON MAIN HOUSE. ENTIRE PROPERTY BEING SOLD IN AS-IS CONDITION INCLUDING SEPTIC. EXCLUDE DINING AREA LIGHT FIXTURE