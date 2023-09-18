Discover this custom-built residence, inspired by HGTV's Asheville NC Dream House & the beauty of a meadow scape. W/over 110 Pella windows, this property seamlessly blends the outdoors with the interior, offering stunning views from every angle. Unique features like shiplap, reclaimed barnwood, & farmhouse-style doors adorn the home. Built-in lit display units & custom bookcases add an elegant touch. Hickory hardwood floors, double staircases, & various tile styles create a stylish and functional ambiance. The kitchen is a culinary haven w/ granite surfaces, a farmhouse sink, an island, & a breakfast bar. The finished daylight/walk-up basement is perfect for entertaining, featuring a central gathering space, wet bar, pool room, workout area, & full bath. The property also includes a remarkable Morton barn/outbuilding with a second floor & two stalls. Recent upgrades include new exterior siding, gutters, lighting, mechanics, & kitchen appliances. The house includes a generous 1,515 sq ft of finished basement. Experience this exceptional residence for yourself!