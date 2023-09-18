Welcome to Legacy Woods Estates! This custom home community, with condo status for lower taxes, boasts approximately 30+ acres of common area to include a 1.3 mile walking trail all within a 3 mile radius to drug stores, grocery stores, restaurants & specialty stores! This unique floor plan features a 1st flr owner's ste, (4bdrms total & 4 baths). An additional 3,250 sf of built out space on the lower level to include a 2nd kitchen, great room, ensuite bedroom and bath, media room, wine cellar, and more - endless possibilities at this stage of construction! Plans can be designed w/elevators, guest suites w/ sitting rooms, home theaters, gyms, secondary kitchens & more. Several plans are available - additional options include Energized Glass that turns opaque at the touch of a button - Solar & Air space heat pumps along w/ Energy Recovery Ventilators creating state of the art air quality - Smart technology & so much more!! Prices will range from $1,200,000 - $1,500,000 depending on plan & finish selections. There is no other community with this level of fine homes, top of the line features, & expansive grounds in WNY!!