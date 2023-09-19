This custom colonial home built in 2006 will astound you with its old-style charm but infused with all the modern conveniences . Radiant heated concrete floors lead into the incredible kitchen w/custom cabinet, concrete counters, wired butcher block island, walk-in pantry, Viking range top & built in appliances. Relax in the cozy & inviting living room w/custom built ins & 2 sided gas fireplace leads to the den accented with reclaimed pine floors. Master bedroom suite w/large bath, walk-in closet, sitting area. Secondary bedrooms, each w/walk-ins, are spacious with passthrough playroom connecting each. Astonishing 3rd floor finished room will amaze and be perfect for a entertainment/fitness room. Enjoy those summer days on the 2 acre property from the massive fully screened Florida room leading down to the heated, saltwater in-ground pool (2017) . Finished rooms in basement adds additional 750 sq ft of space & incl 3rd full bathroom & walk out access. Hardy board siding, 2nd floor laundry, Forced A/C on 2nd & 3rd Flr, Bulkhead AC on 1st flr, Back up Generator (2017), Water softening/purifying system. Sqft remeasured by agent as it differs from tax records.