Don’t miss this truly one of a kind! Property consists of 11 acres, house, huge barn, studio, pond, inground pool, Sprayed plumbing and electric and much more! Your own private retreat, close to all amenities. House offers, all new windows with tint, newly remodeled kitchen with all new appliances. Newly remodeled bathroom with tile and stand up shower. Huge family room. Sunroom out to the beautiful inground pool. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs bedroom and an additional living room. Enjoy the covered front porch on those summer nights!