Back on Market! This charming Colonial is located in the heart of Colden and features a multi level deck over looking the fenced back yard. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a formal dining room, spacious living room, breakfast nook, 1st floor laundry and a wonderful master suite. The master suite has a fireplace, whirlpool tub, walk in shower, double vanity, walk in closet and a room that would be a perfect home office away from the hub bub. The 2nd kitchen is an ideal in law set up. Walk out basement provides plenty of storage areas. Short drive to Kissing Bridge Ski Resort, walk to store & elementary school. You will love the back yard. At the back of the property you can hear Cazenovia Creek while enjoying a back yard camp fire or coffee on the large deck.