Spectacular private 2.59 acre estate on a cul de sac, a perfect setting complete with mature landscape, inground salt water pool & spa, an oversized covered patio, outdoor kitchen w/ automated screens & enclosures, a fabulous outdoor fireplace, a pool house, tennis court. The Main house has numerous upgrades including some heated tile floors, stunning open floor plan, two story foyer, gleaming hardwoods, rich cherry kitchen, granite, oversized island, study built-ins. Family Room. dramatic soaring ceilings, panoramic walls of windows, Balcony, oversized sunroom. Spacious master suite, glamour bath, private 2nd story patio overlooking grounds. All double hung windows replaced HWT-3Yrs, finished daylight, generator, shed. 32 zone sprinkler system. well. roof 2011, air exchange. Private game room. Finished daylight basement adds approximately 1,700 sq. ft., giving you 6,450 sq. ft. and 3 floors of luxury living. Tax records do not contain additional square footage above the attached garage. Private well for sprinkler system. Showings begin on Sunday, 4/23/23.