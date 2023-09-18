Custom built Brick front Colonial in the Clarence School District on just over 1 acre. With nearly 3000 sq ft, 4 beds and 2.5 bathrooms, this home has all the room you will need! 3 car attached garage, massive 1,000 sq ft stamped patio and oversized awning make for a great summer in the yard! inside you will find a first floor office with French doors, massive formal dining room, living room, family/great room and spacious updated kitchen with granite countertops! 2nd floor master suite has a huge walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with a spa style tub!! Do not wait on this beautiful home. sellers will entertain offers right away!