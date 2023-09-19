Magnificence at its best!!! This 4650 sq ft custom-built home in highly coveted Brook Forest Estates is waiting for you to move in. This 4 bdrms & 4 full and 1 half bath home welcomes you into the large 2-story foyer with custom staircase and gleaming hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Fabulous gourmet eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, ss appliances and massive island. The family room boasts 2 stories of windows overlooking the spacious backyard with a wet bar opposite the fireplace. Enjoy your coffee in the bright and sunny morning room off the kitchen. Private office, LR/DR & laundry with dog bath finish off the first floor. The 2nd floor features two primary bedrooms with ensuites & large customized walk-in closets. Two other spacious bedrooms and a large loft. Don’t miss the newly renovated 48x25 basement with two additional rooms perfect for an office, gym or extra guest space and full bathroom gaining an additional sq ft of living space. (2022) Stamped concrete patio overlooks a heavily treed large yard with tons of privacy. This stunning home is not to be missed!!!