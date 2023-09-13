893 Elmwood Ave. The Elmwood Village Inn. This charming 4 bedroom Inn located in the heart of Buffalo's Elmwood Village has been beautifully restored as an Inn. The first floor offers a rare open concept Living room along with a large dinning room with French doors opening to a outdoor patio to watch over St James Place and Elmwood Ave. There is also a unique sliding bookcase door opening to a den off the living room. There are 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor each with a private bath. There is also quaint butlers pantry off the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor holds a wonderful suite with large bedroom a sitting area with a kitchenette and a full Bath. There is off street parking for up to 4 vehicles. pre-covid financials available. Also listed under ML#B1451313