Open Sun 1-3 Look, it has YOUR name on it! Beautiful 2 story colonial built in 1993 is situated on a beautiful lot that is 238 ft deep! Great family room with Fireplace, vaulted ceiling, bay window and skylights! 1st floor laundry, Kitchen has Stainless appliances, euro-cabinets, new countertops, ceramic floors, breakfast bar and sliding glass door to large deck overlooking the fully fenced yard. Playset in yard is included, shed in back. Master bedroom has private full bath with a whirlpool tub and separate walk-in shower, walk-in closet. This home is located in the prime Williamsville School district including Country Parkway Elementary, Transit Middle School and East High School. South High school may be an option as well!