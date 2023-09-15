Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family waiting for new owner. Located very close to Filmore Ave, Main St, Amherst St and corner of public transportation. This house features fully fenced yard. Covered porch & big deck in backyard. Starting in the basement you will find new forced air furnace (2022) & young hot water tank, electric breakers along with plenty of storage space and newer plumbing with pex pvc. 1st floor has beautiful & big living room, dining, kitchen & laundry room. 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms & half bathroom. All you need to do is bring best & highest offer & make this house yours.