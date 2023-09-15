If you are a first time buyer or an investor this is the home for you. A great location in Riverside. This four bedroom, two full bath house has been updated as follows: New plumbing, both bathrooms remodeled, new flooring, new back door, fenced yard, cable/ Wifi updated, whole house painted and new kitchen cabinets. New furnace 2 years ago. See it, Buy it. House is sold as is. Seller will not make any repairs.