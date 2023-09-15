Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom 1 bath single family home located in the heart of Buffalo! This property boasts a detached garage for added convenience. Inside, you'll find plenty of natural light flooding the space. The living area is perfect for entertaining with ample space leading to the adjoining dining area. There are 2 first Floor bedrooms and another 2 located upstairs, each with their own unique charm. Solid mechanics, ample storage space throughout this home. Located near shopping and bus lines, this home is ideally situated for everything you need. Showings will start 5/30th, Offers are due by 6/2 - the perfect opportunity to create your dream home in Buffalo, don't miss your chance to see this gem!