Be sure to check out the Interactive Virtual Tour on this house located in the hot South Buffalo market. This house needs some updates, so add some sweat equity in and watch it increase in value. Stucco siding makes great curb appeal and maintenance free for many years to come. Roof is 10 years old, so another 20 years of roof life left. Fully fenced yard and a nice shed for a great yard. Relax on the covered front poarch. Make this one your own, make sure to take a look!