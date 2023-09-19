Majestic French Country Estate filled with marvelous detail and design and magnificent spaces to entertain. Situated on over an acre of glorious grounds, exquisite stonewalls and walkways encompass this breathtaking property. From the gracious 2 story foyer, to the walls of windows, and soaring ceilings, each room showcases fine finishes and fixtures. The sunlit formal living and dining areas, along with the handsome den, great room, and sunroom boast custom and quality craftsmanship. The kitchen is a chef’s paradise with loads of counters, cabinets, and prep space. The spectacular first floor owners suite is complete with his and hers baths and wonderful walk-in closets. All nice sized bedrooms on the 2nd floor. A private guest suite has its own full bath. The amazing lower level adds more heavenly space for hosting family and friends. Lush landscaping, luxurious lighting, and sweeping views of the escarpment. This exquisite home needs to be seen to be appreciated. I’d like to Welcome you to your home! Home was professionally measured. Some rooms have been virtually staged.