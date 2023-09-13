This furnished Buffalo home features modern updating, traditional woodwork and luxury finishes just steps away from Bidwell Park and everything the Elmwood Village has to offer. 3 bedrooms with the option to convert a bonus room into a 4th, 2 full bathrooms, in unit laundry, a plethora of closet space and one off street parking spot with an electric car charger if needed. Let the pictures speak for themselves and book your showing today! This is a multi-family home renting the second & third floor