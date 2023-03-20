Perfect Staycation® Home featuring 4 bedrooms including a master suite with private bath! Spacious Family room with brick faced fireplace (woodburning with gas logs) large closet w/ bar off family room that can easily be converted to a first floor laundry room! updated kitchen with granite tops, newer cabinets, spacious dinette area, 2.5 baths, tile floors in entrance foyer. The backyard in an oasis of comfort with HUGE deck off kitchen (part covered), large rectangular Kayak pool in this deep (202' deep)totally private back yard. updated windows including Large bay window in living room, kitchen appliances included including built-in gas cooktop and oven, dishwasher, microwave, updated baths with solid surface tops, formal living room dining room. Best of both worlds - central air throughout and hot water heat! House is next to Dana Heights Park. Convenient location near shopping. Top rated Williamsville schools including East High, Transit Middle, Country Parkway Elementary.