Rarely does the chance to own 136 acres and a stunning home arise.Discover this 1999 hillside ranch in Ashford—a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and potential homesteaders.This property offers a perfect blend of pasture, tillable fields, and wooded land. Features include a 30x40 barn with 7 stalls, hay loft (electric/water, new roof '21),an 8x6 chicken coop with 8x16 run,hi-tensile fencing with separate paddocks,18-acre soybean field,4-acre hayfield,and additional open land for pasture,crops,or wildlife habitat.Enjoy hunting season in comfort in the elevated 8x8 hunting blind overlooking the soybean field.Approx. 65 acres of wooded land,predominantly hardwood with maple,cherry,and scattered hemlock.The fully updated home boasts a renovated kitchen ('18),engineered hardwood flooring ('18),windows ('19),boiler ('18),and siding('19).A recently finished basement adds even more space and living options.This unique property is move-in ready, with high-speed internet available,perfect for a home office setup.Conveniently located just 7 min from Rte 219,15 min to Ellicottville and 12 min to Springville.Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to own this truly one-of-a-kind property and home!