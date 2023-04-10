Well cared for & maintenance free ranch in Sanborn that offers so much. Close to everything, yet peaceful and serene. You will appreciate the floor plan of this 3 bed 1.5 bath ranch w/ huge living room and kitchen that make entertaining easy. An inviting front porch allows you to enjoy your morning coffee or relax on rear deck overlooking the huge deep yard complete with shed for extra storage. Solid mechanics HWT 3-4 years, newer windows, boiler 1 year, nice size bedrooms and closet space, plus a ton of natural light. Low maintenance, low utility bills, and a quiet neighborhood will be appealing to prospective buyers. 55+ neighborhood. This home is ready for it's new owner. Showings start immediately,