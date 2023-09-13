So much potential! Currently used as a 2 family home in the town of Orchard Park with a 1 bedroom apt, could be a SF with in-law set up or converted to a 3 bedroom ranch. Very spacious property has 3 car garage and sits on two parcels totaling an acre. Recent updates include new flooring in the family room, some fresh paint, and the big ticket items have already been taken care of: roof, windows, & HWT. Single bed apartment furnished was rented at $895/mo. Also listed as MLS #B1432548. Offers due by 5:00p on Wednesday, 3/1/23.