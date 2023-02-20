Well cared for 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch - Large Living room with wood burning fireplace with gas starter - Dining room opens to kitchen & living room -open floor plan - Hardwood floors throughout - Brick front with maintenance free vinyl siding. Enjoy your summer nights out on your large 25 x 14 deck overlooking a park like setting in the backyard. Large 18 x 8 shed - - 2.5 car garage -Fabulous ranch waiting for you !!!!