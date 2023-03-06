Pristine and well maintained custom built home situated in a park like setting. 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath within steps from Lake Ontario. Open kitchen with large pantry and granite counters great room with gas fireplace, and sliding doors to private brick patio with awning. French doors to living room with cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace. Formal dining room with hardwood floors. 1st floor laundry. 2 story foyer with gorgeous transem windows and wood staircase ..3 bedrooms with large closets...owners bedroom with attached ensuite and walk in closet. Finished basement with electric fireplace, luxury vinyl flooring. Large counter with sink and beverage refrigerator. 2nd large family room as well and a third room just for storage!! Hand crafted molding throughout the home. 2 car garage, sprinkler system, shed with electric and concrete pad. Gazebo with hot tub with cedar ceiling, ceiling fan, vinyl windows, screens and a back brick patio! Gorgeous!!