3 bedroom cape-style home with formal dining room, eat in kitchen, full basement and detached garage. 1 bedroom and full bath on first floor so this home could live as a ranch, if necessary. Property sold in "as is" condition.
3 Bedroom Home in Niagara Falls - $89,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's hard to say how accurate this most recent poll will turn out to be.
This 3 bedroom lower unit is perfectly located and ready for immediate occupancy. A comfortably open floorplan allows for modern living, while…