Mid city area conveniently located close to shopping, bus routes, new mosque being built within walking distance. Niagara Falls is a City on the rise with appreciating property values. This two story home offers maintenance free siding, three (3) bedrooms and one (1) bath. Large living room, formal dining room, kitchen with updated cabinetry, full basement and attic with walk-up stairs. Rented to long term tenants who wish to stay at $900 per month plus utilities. Short drive to the State Park and the Niagara Falls and Canadian border. Tree lined street surrounded by well maintained homes. Large back yard to enjoy your summer nights and family barbecues. Two (2) car garage that is detached offers plenty of storage and off-street parking. Full basement with a finished room that offer that extra space to get away from your day and relax make an ideal man cave. With rents on the rise now maybe the time to consider investing into yourself and stop making your landlord rich. This home is move-in ready with very little to do. Walking distance to Hyde Park and all the beauty that park has to offer. Come see for yourself. Property is rented and requires a minimum of a 24 hour notice.