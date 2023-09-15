Stop and see this brick Cape Cod home with three bedrooms and one bath, living room and kitchen. All rooms are located on the 1st floor, making it like living in a ranch home. 2nd floor is unfinished and invites you to create the space into whatever you wish. Alley in the back leads you to a parking area right behind the home, allowing you to park off the street. Newer metal roof will make this home one that has a big-ticket item taken care of which makes your life stress free! Location allows you quick access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and of course a wonder of the world... Niagara Falls!!! time to take this great opportunity and make your dream a reality!