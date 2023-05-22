Nothing to do but move into this 3 bed 2 bath country retreat! Completely remodeled from top to bottom. Generous room sizes, a first-floor full bath and laundry room. Relax in the living room with a cozy wood stove while watching your 120" TV or built-in maintenance free saltwater fish tank. This home also features central air. Some of the many updates include: the roof, siding, windows, plumbing, flooring, new carpet, furnace, H2O tank, on demand water filtration, kitchen and more! Offers will be reviewed at the seller's directive.