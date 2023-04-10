This 2504 Sq. ft. Home has 3 Bedrooms, plus 2 other rooms that could be used as bedrooms, 2 full Baths, Large Kitchen, Formal Dining room, Extra Large Laundry room, large 2 story Foyer, 2 Story Barn, Shed. Beautiful Woodwork throughout. Kitchen with plenty of cupboards, Large Bathrooms., Beautiful Dining room with a side window area for your plants or sitting area. Living room with artificial fireplace & pocket doors. Beautiful Bedroom with a Balcony. Bedroom on the first level with a Deck. All the bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Newer windows in most of this home. Newer Drywall except Kitchen. 2 Balconies, 2 Covered Porches & 1 large Deck. Most of the Plumbing & Electric is Newer. Electric is 200 amp. The owners have put a lot of work into this home since they have owned it. 32’x 22’ 2 Story Barn with High Ceilings & Electric. 10’ x 20’ Shed with metal roof. Septic about 11 years old. Roof is about 10 years old. Pull around driveway. Located on a corner lot. Sellers state Gas bills is about $900 a year. This home can easily be turned back into a 2 family home.