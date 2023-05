IMMACULATE 3BR, 2.5 BATH, CUSTOM HILLSIDE RANCH NESTLED HIGH ON 68 ROLLING ACRES (ADJACENT TO THE ERIE CANAL & TOWPATH) OVERLOOKING XL STOCKED POND, FIELDS, WOODS & MANICURED GROUNDS. HOUSE FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS & PLENTY OF WINDOWS TO ENJOY THE VIEWS. KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & QUARTZ COUNTERS INCLUDES STAINLESS BOSCH APPLIANCES & IS OPEN TO BREAKFAST NOOK, LR, DR & FRONT ENTRY. MASTER SUITE IS PRIVATE W/MODERN BATH, FEATURING CUSTOM SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES W/VESSEL BOWLS (McKenzie Childs) & OVERSIZED CLOSET (CALIFORNIA CLOSETS). TWO BEDROOMS & BATH OPPOSITE THE MASTER (ONE CURRENTLY USED AS OFFICE). LR FEATURES WALL OF WINDOWS W/CUSTOM DOORS TO RELAXING BALCONY. BASEMENT OFFERS HUGE RECREATION ROOM, GYM AREA, KITCHEN, DINING AREA & 1/2 BATH. MORE WINDOWS TO ENJOY THE VIEW & EASY ACCESS TO HUGE TIERED PATIO AND SO MUCH MORE. BASEMENT ALSO OFFERS SEPARATE UTILITY/STORAGE RM W/QUALITY MECHANICS. BOTH FLOORS HAVE EFFICIENT IN FLOOR RADIANT HEATING. OUTSIDE OFFERS 30 X 48 POLE BARN W/SHED ROOF & ADDITIONAL LOFT STORAGE. SOLAR PANELS ATOP THE BARN MAKE FOR AFFORDABLE LIVING W/MINIMAL UTILITY COSTS. DONT MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THIS RARE PROPERTY!