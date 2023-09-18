BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Why wait for low inventory of existing homes to open up when you could be living in your newly built home in 6-8 months?! This large sloped lot, offers DAYLIGHT basement option, providing above ground basement windows to finish a bright lower level living space! Our "REAGAN" home showcases spacious single story living featuring 3 bedrooms, bright open concept great room opens to dining area, and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar! All the ease of modern living such as functional mudroom space inside 2 car attached garage, and luxurious Primary bedroom suite including LAUNDRY, ensuite bath and walk in closet. Located in the Town of Lockport, in the beautiful and peaceful neighborhood of Lincoln Woods. Choose from this Reagan home or any other of our spacious available layouts for this unique Daylight lot. Building your home with Severyn Development comes standard with premium finishes such as granite & quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Oversized Pella Windows, and complete Energy Star Certified construction & mechanics.