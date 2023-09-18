BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Why wait for low inventory of existing homes to open up when you could be living in your newly built home in 6-8 months?! This premium lot, stretching over an acre, backing up to neighborhood pond, is an ideal location to build our spacious "KENNEDY" home! Located in the Town of Lockport, and in the beautiful and peaceful neighborhood of Lincoln Woods. Our Kennedy features covered front porch, and bright open concept great room! All the ease of modern living such as sprawling kitchen island with granite or quartz counter tops, ample custom wood cabinetry, FIRST FLOOR laundry, contemporary mudroom inside 2 car garage, and so much more!! We have spacious buildable lots like this one ready to make your home! Start designing the option thats right for you from a selection of our single story or 2 story layouts. The Kennedy is one of many options you have to choose from! Building your home with Severyn Development comes standard with premium finishes such as granite & quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized Pella Windows, and Energy Star Certified construction & mechanics.