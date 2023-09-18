BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Why wait for low inventory of existing homes to open up when you could be living in your newly built home in 6-8 months?! This sloped lot, offers DAYLIGHT basement option, providing above ground basement windows to finish a bright lower level living space! Our "LINCOLN" home is an ideal layout to provide maximum square footage on this lot! Located in the Town of Lockport, and in the beautiful and peaceful neighborhood of Lincoln Woods. Our "LINCOLN" home features two story foyer, bright open concept great room, sprawling kitchen island with adjacent dinette! All the ease of modern living such as FIRST FLOOR laundry, mudroom space inside 2 car attached garage, separate office on first floor, Luxury ensuite off the Primary Bedroom with two walk in closets, and BONUS Room above garage for either storage or a 4th bedroom! Choose from the Lincoln home or any other of our spacious layouts for this exquisite lot. Building your home with Severyn Development comes standard with premium finishes such as granite & quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Oversized Pella Windows, and Energy Star Certified construction & mechanics.