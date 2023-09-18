BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Why wait for low inventory of existing homes to open up when you could be living in your newly built home in 6-8 months?! Beautiful lots available, such as this half acre parcel at 7300 Woodhaven is ideal to build any home of your choice. Our "McKinley" home is a client favorite! This layout features spacious single story living, covered front porch, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, bright open concept great room, and luxury custom kitchen with large center island and adjacent dining! All the ease of modern living is enjoyed in the oversized Owners Suite with luxury ensuite bath, large walk in closet, and FIRST FLOOR laundry! Located in the Town of Lockport, in the beautiful and peaceful neighborhood of Lincoln Woods. Choose from this McKinley home or any other of our spacious layouts. Building your home with Severyn Development comes standard with premium finishes such as granite & quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Oversized Pella Windows, and complete Energy Star Certified construction & mechanics.