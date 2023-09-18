BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Why wait for low inventory of existing homes to open up when you could be living in your newly built home in 6-8 months?! This large sloped lot, offers DAYLIGHT basement option, providing above ground basement windows to finish a bright lower level living space! Our "Monroe" home provides spacious single story living with an option to finish a fabulous lower basement level! Located in the Town of Lockport, in the beautiful and peaceful neighborhood of Lincoln Woods. Our "MONROE" home features 3 bedrooms, bright open concept great room, and sprawling kitchen island with adjacent dinette! All the ease of modern living such as FIRST FLOOR laundry, large mudroom space inside 2 car attached garage, and luxurious ensuite off of the Primary Bedroom with two walk in closets. Choose from the Monroe home or any other of our spacious layouts for this unique Daylight lot. Building your home with Severyn Development comes standard with premium finishes such as granite & quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Oversized Pella Windows, and complete Energy Star Certified construction & mechanics. Reach out to us to learn more about building your custom home!