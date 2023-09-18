UNDER CONSTRUCTION! This QUICK DELIVERY spec home by Severyn Development will be ready to move in by November. Located in the lovely neighborhood of Lincoln Woods in the town of Lockport, near all local conveniences! This expanded "CLEVELAND" model home features a charming Shake Shingle vinyl siding, covered front porch, spacious 2 car attached garage and large full basement! This spacious single floor layout offers 2 bedrooms, plus optional 3rd bedroom noted as office/flex room, 2 full baths, bright open concept great room, and luxury custom kitchen with large center island and adjacent dining! All the ease of modern living is enjoyed in the oversized Owners Suite with luxury ensuite bath, two large closets and FIRST FLOOR laundry! Built to last, all Severyn Development homes include tall 9' ceilings, PELLA Windows, Energy Star Certified construction, and premium grade flooring and finishes to complete your luxurious newly built home. Reach out to us to learn more about the community and your optional customization choices!