BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Why wait for low inventory of existing homes to open up when you could be living in your newly built home in 6-8 months?! Beautiful lots available, such as this parcel at 7304 Woodhaven is ideal to build any home of your choice. Our "JEFFERSON" home provides 3 bed 2 bath, two story home with option to create a 4th bedroom or flex room on second floor! Located in the Town of Lockport, in the beautiful and peaceful neighborhood of Lincoln Woods. Choose from this JEFFERSON home or any other of our spacious layouts. Building your home with Severyn Development comes standard with premium finishes such as granite & quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Oversized Pella Windows, and complete Energy Star Certified construction & mechanics.