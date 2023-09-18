BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Why wait for low inventory of existing homes to open up when you could be living in your newly built home in 6-8 months?! This large sloped lot, offers DAYLIGHT basement option, providing above ground basement windows to finish a bright lower level living space! Our "ADAMS" home provides 3 bed 2 bath, two story home with option to finish a lower level basement space AND an option for 4th bedroom or flex room on second floor! Located in the Town of Lockport, in the beautiful and peaceful neighborhood of Lincoln Woods. Choose from our ADAMS home or any other of our spacious layouts for this unique Daylight lot. Building your home with Severyn Development comes standard with premium finishes such as granite & quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, Oversized Pella Windows, and complete Energy Star Certified construction & mechanics.