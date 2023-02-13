Severyn development presents “The Monroe”, our newest model in Lockport’s finest subdivision. This ranch style home features a large kitchen with island, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances. It opens to the living room and dining room and has access to the backyard. The main bedroom offers a large walk in closet, main bath with double vanity, walk in closet, water closet and the option to add a free standing tub. Two additional bedrooms and full bath are on the opposite side to the home to provide privacy. The service entrance from the garage leads to a large mudroom and first floor laundry. All of our homes feature a full basement and 2,5 car garage. Severyn development is an ENERGY STAR certified builder. We have 25 home sites to choose from with many of them up to an acre in size. Prices for the lots range from $65,000-$85.000. Visit Severyn.co for more information and to view home plans.