Build your ideal "Energy Star certified" village home! Charming "Harrison" model built by Severyn Development offers you the comfort and ease of a newly built home positioned in the heart of the Village of Lancaster! Step into your Open Concept first floor living from your spacious covered front porch. This model includes ALL APPLIANCES, beautiful granite countertops of your choice, soft close locally made cabinets, luxury vinyl flooring, and numerous other quality custom selections! Half bath and FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY complete first floor. Second Floor features 3 bedrooms (primary with walk in closet), and two full baths! Select the quality finishes of your choice from Severyns premium local vendor partners. Ample storage room in full your basement and 2 car detached garage. Customize to your liking!