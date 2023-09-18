Come check out this ranch style residence boasting 10 +/- acres of lush and maintained land including a lovely pond. Formerly a landscaping/nursery business with a live-in suite, the residence offers a living area with two garage/storage spaces. Detached from the residence is an additional garage with an office space. This unique property has about 1600 ft of road frontage on Lakeview Rd and 500 ft of road frontage on Shultz Rd along with multiple driveways and a parking lot. Come make this property your home, business, or next venture! Also listed as B1469581