Live or vacation among the treetops in this unique, OPEN CONCEPT property on a tranquil wooded lot with two creeks running along the driveway...A hikers dream with the Finger Lakes Trail running adjacent to the property...Like a new build, this property was lovingly restored by it's owner, paying attention to all details...HUGE windows allow you to maximize your views of this beautiful property! BRAND NEW: ROOF, FURNACE, HOT WATER TANK, HARDWOOD FLOORS, CARPET, KITCHEN WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SEPTIC, TWO SPA LIKE BATHROOMS, PAINT JOB, SIDING, PLUMBING, CONCRETE WALKWAY, SUNROOM ADDITION COMPLETELY REMOVED AND REBUILT...This property is NOT TO BE MISSED BY THE NATURE LOVER...