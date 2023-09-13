2 Story home on 1.6 acres with 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Newer windows, furnace, hot H2O tank, PEX plumbing, 200 Amp circuit breaker, pool liner, filter and pump. Large living room and dining room. Large kitchen with sliding door to a sunroom with skylight and heated with wood burning stove and a sliding door to the deck and above ground swimming pool. Second floor has 3 bedrooms and unfinished bath with installed fixtures. Home needs TLC and updating. Property sold in "as-is" condition.